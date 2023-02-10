Animated film projection to brighten Lincoln city centre
An animated short film, with a Valentine's Day theme, will be projected onto a building on Lincoln's High Street later.
All We Need Is Love will be shown on a loop outside the House of Fraser building between 16:00 GMT and 21:00 every day until 19 February.
The project is supported by Lincoln's Business Improvement Group (BIG).
People were asked to submit images on the theme of love which were used by producers to create the film.
The idea was supported with a £5,000 grant from Lincoln Creates 2022, which is Lincoln BIG's aim to support create art projects in the city centre.
Sue Bell, from Lincoln BIG, said they were delighted to encourage collaboration between creative people and business to support city centre events.
"The installation will help animate the city - bringing vitality and life to the High Street during the dark February evenings," she said.
The film was produced by creative producer and freelancer Simon Hollingworth, who is part of Different Light, a Lincolnshire collective of producers, technicians and artists who devise and deliver a range of community engagement projects that often use light and sound.
"We are delighted to be bringing this project to Lincoln in the February half term and can't wait to see that corner of the High Street above House of Fraser animated and illuminated," he said.
Mr Hollingworth said it was great people in the city had been involved by sending in images of the things and people they love.
He said the finished film would "really brighten up the High Street with a message of love and tolerance".
