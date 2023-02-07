Lincoln: Woman punched in face and hit with hammer
A woman was punched in the face and hit with a hammer in Lincoln, police have said.
Lincolnshire Police said it received "multiple" reports about a man behaving aggressively towards a woman at about 09:30 GMT on Monday.
Officers said an "altercation" had started in the Longdales Road area before continuing on to Auborn Avenue.
The victim, in her 30s, was punched repeatedly in the face and body, before being hit with the hammer, police said.
She was taken to hospital and is being supported by officers.
A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion on actual bodily harm remains in police custody.
The force has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
