Ukraine: Medic Kateryna tells of mercy trips to help wounded
A Ukrainian doctor who sought sanctuary in Grantham after the Russian invasion has spoken of her mercy trips back to her homeland.
Kateryna Buchatska, 27, and her mother Elena fled Irpin, arriving in the Lincolnshire town in June last year.
However, knowing she had sought-after skills, the pair have made several trips back to Ukraine.
Kateryna, who has worked in military hospitals, said: "It was good experience but... it destroys you."
In all, the mother and daughter have returned to Ukraine four times in the past six months.
Kateryna said: "It is completely different to what I would actually like to do. I hope my future will be in maternity."
She said she had recently spent three months at a military hospital in the Zaporizhzhya region, which has been the focus of repeated Russian attacks.
Her voice quaking, Kateryna said she had performed her "most difficult" operation on a "brave man" who suffered traumatic injuries in the fighting.
"He was so young," she recalled.
When mother and daughter returned to Ukraine the first time, they immediately noticed how much had changed.
"All the houses around us were destroyed," she said. "It was scary to see it. They [Russian soldiers] had stolen everything from our home."
Kateryna's sponsor, Karen and Andy Marlor, offered sanctuary after signing up to the Homes For Ukraine scheme via Facebook.
The couple were there to meet Kateryna and her mother when they touched down at Birmingham International Airport.
Kateryna said: "We were scared, of course. We did not know anybody. We saw their smiles and a big placard with our names and our flag. We just forgot about being exhausted. They are such lovely people."
In the absence of wailing sirens, Kateryna said she and her mother "slept like a log".
"Everyone has been kind to us," said Kateryna. "Karen is my English mother."
Karen, a former teacher, said, when Russian invaded, her "heart was breaking".
She said: "I wanted to do something to help."
As they prepare to return to Ukraine again, the pair said they had a message for the people of Grantham.
Kateryna said: "We would like to say thank you. We are so lucky to be here, with such a lovely family."
