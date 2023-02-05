Community grocery shop in Lincoln sees demand spike after move
A community grocery store offering reduced price food says it has seen record numbers of people since moving to a new city centre location.
Lincoln Community Grocery - a registered charity - attracted 276 customers in its first two days after opening in Beaumont Manor on Wednesday.
"We've gone through as many goods as we usually do in a week," assistant manager Kevin Smith said.
He said 49 new members had also signed up for the first time.
"It's become obvious what a valuable resource the community grocery is for the city, Mr Smith said.
"It's a bridge between food banks and the supermarkets, and it's helped a lot of people who would struggle otherwise."
The store, which was previously located in a church on the lower High Street, is a collaboration between Alive Church Lincoln, the Acts Trust and the Message Trust.
"For £4, you can get any 12 items from fruit, vegetables, shelf, fridge, freezer or non-food products," Mr Smith said.
"The idea is that people can walk away with a bag full of supplies for several meals - much better value than they would get at the supermarket," he added.
The new store can accommodate at least twice as many people, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
