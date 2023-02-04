Huge mural of Queen Victoria planned for Lincoln pub
A huge mural of Queen Victoria is to be painted on the side of pub which is named after her.
The public artwork by renowned French artist Zabou is planned for a wall of the Victoria pub in Lincoln's historic quarter.
The pub, which is currently closed for refurbishment, is due to reopen later this month.
The giant black and white mural could be in place ahead of the busy summer season, the pub's new management said.
In a recent Facebook post, they said: "A huge thank you to Batemans brewery for getting behind this project.
"They have worked wonders on the internal refurbishment [and] we feel this mural will complement all that hard work."
The scheme has also received the support of the Lincoln Business Improvement Group.
"Not only would this mural increase interest in the business, it would also increase footfall to the area as art enthusiasts would visit to see the mural.
"It would also begin to connect the growing art scene in other areas of the city, where quality, large scale public art is beginning to appear," a spokesperson said.
It was unclear whether the mural required planning permission but an application has been submitted to the City of Lincoln Council, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said. said.
