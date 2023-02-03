Bourne: Intruder-hit petting farm's security plan rejected
- Published
A petting farm whose animals have been repeatedly targeted by intruders, according to its owners, has been refused permission to build on-site living space to improve security.
Tiny Steps Petting Farm, near Bourne in Lincolnshire, had hoped to build a log cabin to accommodate 24-hour security.
Owners said a chicken had been killed, several goats poisoned and animals let out of their pens during break-ins.
But councillors heard the proposed building fell foul of planning rules.
The farm hit the national headlines last year when a wallaby named Ant repeatedly escaped for 10 days, possibly due to interference.
Ant, who shares an enclosure with fellow Bennett's Wallaby Dec, disappeared from the farm in January last year.
Tiny Steps owner Tracey Hall told South Kesteven District Council's planning committee: "There have been numerous incidents of trespass, damage and malicious poisoning which have been reported to the police.
"CCTV has also been tampered with. Animals have been put at risk and have died. They might have been saved if there was someone on site."
Meanwhile, in an online post, the farm's owners said: "We need on-site dwelling for our animals so we can be there 24/7 to look after them and for security."
However, according to the council's planning committee, the proposed building fell foul of rules about residential properties in the middle of the countryside.
While some agricultural buildings were permitted in rural areas, the committee was told that the farm did not have a viable business plan at this point.
It was suggested that a temporary caravan might be within planning laws instead of a log cabin.
Councillor Judy Stevens said: "I hope the petting farm won't be discouraged as they are doing a wonderful thing that we desperately need in this area.
"Unfortunately, we can't give permission. I hope that they will engage with the council and come back with a more suitable application."
