Lincolnshire Police saddened by negative reaction to LGBT+ post
- Published
Police have said they were "saddened" after a social media post in support of LGBT+ History Month was met with negative comments online.
The post, on Lincolnshire Police's Facebook page, reiterated the force's commitment to celebrating equality, diversity and inclusion.
However, one comment said the police should focus on actual crimes, not people's feelings.
Others accused the force of virtue signalling.
Part of the original post read: "At Lincolnshire Police, we believe it's important to remember that prejudice and hostility remain, and that we are all responsible for challenging such behaviour and standing up against those who would choose to discriminate.
"We promise to continue to listen to the lived experiences of our friends and family members in the LGBT+ sphere. We will not tolerate hate crime or discrimination in any form."
While many people came out in support of the force's post, some said police officers should spend their time solving crimes.
Responding to the comments, the force said: "We're disappointed and saddened to see a post celebrating our LGBT+ community met with such disdain."
'Fairness and impartiality'
Zara McArdle, the force's head of equality, diversity and inclusion, said: "We respect that everyone has their own opinions, and quite rightly.
"But, we not going to shy away from making sure we treat every member of the public with fairness and impartiality - and that's why these posts are so important.
"I also appreciate it is quite difficult to comprehend such prejudice when you don't experience yourself, but that doesn't mean it isn't real," she said.
"Even though we are in 2023, we still see first-hand the trauma and impact on the victims in our community who are still subjected to hate crimes."
It comes after the force's chief constable defended officers when they were criticised for dancing at an LGBTQ+ Pride event, last August.
According to the latest census data, 14.4% of 16 to 24-year-olds in Lincoln identify as LGB+, the fifth highest in England and Wales.
The theme for LGBT+ History Month 2023 celebrates LGBT+ peoples' contribution to cinema and film from behind the lens.
