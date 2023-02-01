Boston gaming centre plans attract 70 objections
A new adult gambling centre planned for a Lincolnshire town has attracted more than 70 letters of objection.
Gaming company Luxury Leisure wants to open a 24-hour venue in Strait Bargate in Boston.
But campaigners said they feared the centre would fuel gambling addiction and poverty in the town.
The company said its shop would create new jobs and would not be out of place but councillor Yvonne Stevens said the town has "got enough gaming places".
Suzanne Welberry, co-founder of the Stop the Slots campaign, said there were 15 gambling centres in one square mile in the town centre.
"It's not Las Vegas," she said.
Luxury Leisure's planning application said the centre would create 12 full-time jobs and would not create noise issues, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Ms Stevens has called in the plans so they will be decided by a council planning committee.
She said: "It's a very sad state of affairs when the town is filled with gambling and betting shops."
