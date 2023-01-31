Crews damping down after Boston derelict building fire
- Published
Fire crews are damping down after a huge blaze at a derelict building which led to a nearby hotel being evacuated.
At its height 50 firefighters battled the blaze in the five-storey building on London Road, Boston, which started at about 15:50 GMT on Monday.
Surrounding buildings were evacuated and a neighbouring petrol station had to closed down.
The fire service said the entire building had been damaged but the blaze was now under control.
Matt King, divisional commander for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, said three fire engines and the aerial ladder platform remained at the site damping down hot spots.
He said there had been a "number of complications" when dealing with the fire, including a fuel station opposite the site which had to be closed down.
He added: "Embers were also travelling towards the dockyard which was a concern for secondary fires."
Once the building was made safe, he said an investigation would get under way to establish the cause.
He added: "Our main concern is the stability of the building and the area will be cordoned off for public safety."
