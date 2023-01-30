Boston firefighters tackle large building blaze
Around 50 firefighters are tackling a large building blaze in the Lincolnshire town of Boston.
Emergency crews were called out to London Road just before 16:00 GMT on Monday to reports of an ongoing fire.
Pictures from the scene showed a four-storey building well alight, with flames breaking through the roof.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said nine appliances and an aerial ladder were at the scene. Road closures around the area were also in place.
