Grantham cannabis raid: Two charged after 1,000 plants seized
- Published
Two men have been charged after hundreds of cannabis plants were found at a disused town centre shop in Lincolnshire.
Officers raided the property on Grantham's High Street last Thursday and found about 1,000 plants across three floors.
Two men, aged 33 and 43, were arrested and have since been charged with cannabis production, police said.
They were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court.
