Lincolnshire Police: 'Tainted drugs' alert after five people fall ill
Five people who became unwell over the weekend could have taken "tainted drugs", Lincolnshire Police have said.
They collapsed or suffered other "adverse effects" after taking what they believed was ketamine or cocaine.
On Saturday, two people were taken to hospital from a property in Carlton Boulevard in Lincoln, the force said.
"We are issuing a warning over using recreational drugs following a number of reports of people becoming unwell over the past 48 hours."
The force added: "We do not know what has caused the adverse reactions, but we are considering that the supply is tainted and would strongly urge people to avoid taking drugs."
The places where people fell ill include the city centre and an area north of Lincoln, police said.
A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs and a 24-year-old man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply in connection with one of the incidents, the force said in a statement.
It added that they were "not being considered in connection with the other incidents".
