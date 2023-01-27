Eight schools lost £350,000 after trips cancelled
Eight schools lost more than £350,000 after trips were cancelled when a travel company director failed to tell them his insurance had lapsed.
Marcus Buckley-Bennion's firm lost its Atol cover in 2016 after taking deposits from a number of schools, Lincoln Crown Court was told.
The 64-year-old was given a 16-week suspended jail sentence and ordered to pay £35,200 in compensation.
He was also banned from being a company director for four years.
In total eight independent and grammar schools suffered losses of £358,007.
They included Bourne Grammar School and Stamford High School in Lincolnshire which each lost £44,736 and £97,422 respectively.
Kimbolton School in Huntingdon suffered the biggest loss of £108,500 and Shiplake College in Henley-on-Thames lost £29,250.
The LVS independent school in Ascot also lost £29,449.
The court heard that Buckley-Bennion had spent many years organising successful school trips with suitable Atol cover as a director of Dukes Sport Travel, based in Lincolnshire.
The Air Travel Organisers' Licensing (Atol) scheme protects customers who book a package trip that includes a flight.
However, Buckley-Bennion was reliant on Atol certification held by another company of which he was not a director.
That certification lapsed on 30 September 2016 when it was not renewed by the Civil Aviation Authority, the court was told.
Noel Philo, prosecuting, said that Atol cover was still in place when a number of schools made bookings for trips in the autumn of 2015 and 2016.
Passing sentence Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight said she accepted Buckley-Bennion had not set out to deceive anyone as Atol was in place when the bookings were made.
But the judge told him: "Between the start of October 2016 and the end of March 2017 you indicated to various people that you had a Atol certificate. At that point that wasn't true.
"The schools were left without trips they had at least paid a deposit for," the judge added.
Buckley-Bennion, of Normanton Road, Crowland, Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty to wrongly indicating he was the holder of an Atol certificate at an earlier hearing.
He gave a no-comment interview to police and denied any dishonesty in a prepared statement.
The Crown Prosecution Service offered no evidence on eight fraud charges which Buckley-Bennion had denied and not guilty verdicts were entered.
