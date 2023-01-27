Skegness: Elderly woman dies in house fire
A woman in her 80s has died in a fire at a house in Lincolnshire, police have said.
Emergency services were called to the property on Albert Avenue in Skegness at about 18:50 GMT on Thursday.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said.
A joint fire and police investigation had begun during which officers would remain at the property, the force confirmed.
