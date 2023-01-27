Lincolnshire: Site supports victims and perpetrators of abuse
Victims and perpetrators of domestic abuse in Lincolnshire are being encouraged to use a specially designed website for support.
The resource has been created to help people who are worried that they are using abusive behaviour as well as those experiencing abuse.
Survivors helped redesign the site to ensure it provided useful information.
Many said they would have sought help sooner if they knew what support was available, according to the council.
The Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Partnership's website advises people how to find local and national support services.
Councillor Patricia Bradwell OBE, executive member for community safety at Lincolnshire County Council, said survivors "felt that the inclusion of gaslighting and coercion and control was key, as they believed this was the one thing that they all struggled to recognise and accept when they were being abused".
The website includes information on helping someone else who is experiencing abuse, how businesses can help staff who are affected and how victims can cover their tracks if their internet searches are being monitored.
