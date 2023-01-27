Lincolnshire: Tech aims to help people live independently
Technology to help elderly and vulnerable people to live independently could be expanded in Lincolnshire.
The system can monitor everyday activities such as using the kettle but does not use intrusive measures like cameras in the home.
Family or friends can use an app to check that their loved ones are keeping to their usual routines.
Lois and Ken Green have been trialling the technology and said it has given them and their family "peace of mind".
The couple, who live in Normanby by Spital, have been using the Howz homecare technology system.
Mrs Green said it had helped them to stay safe in their own home and provided reassurance to their son and daughter-in-law.
"They are able to look at the app on their mobile phone and then they can immediately see whether we are up and about as normal, or even if we've had the kettle on for a cup of tea," she said.
Lincolnshire County Council is asking people to share their views on how the technology could be expanded and improved.
