Skegness: Armed police at scene of incident in town
Armed officers are currently dealing with an incident at a property in a Lincolnshire seaside resort.
Police were called to Tennyson Green in Skegness at about 23:30 GMT on Tuesday, according to the Lincolnshire force.
The incident was causing some traffic disruption in the area, officers said.
A spokesperson for the force said officers would remain at the scene in the town on Wednesday and would "contact nearby businesses and organisations in due course".
"This is an ongoing incident and we will release more information when we can", they added.
