Online car retailer Cazoo consults with staff over site closures
Hundreds of jobs are at risk amid plunging sales at online car retailer Cazoo.
The firm said it was consulting with staff over proposals to close some of its vehicle preparation and customer service centres.
Cazoo confirmed a consultation had been launched at its Long Bennington car preparation site in Lincolnshire, which employs more than 300 people.
However, the company has not yet said which other sites would be affected.
Trade magazine Car Dealer reported on Monday that 15 of Cazoo's UK customer service centres were facing closure.
A Cazoo spokesperson said: "We are currently in consultation with our employees over a number of site closures in the coming months.
"The specific sites and number of employees affected will be determined at the end of this process."
The move comes as the company cut its sales forecasts for 2023 from about 65,000 used cars sold in 2022 to just 40,000 this year.
Cazoo founder and chief executive Alex Chesterman said despite having sold more than 100,000 cars since launching three years ago they were "extremely mindful of the current economic environment".
The firm has more than 20 customer service centres, including sites in Leeds and Doncaster. Last year, it confirmed the closure of two of its 10 vehicle preparation sites in the UK.
