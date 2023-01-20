Man admits arson attack on Lincoln County Hospital A&E
A man has admitted starting a fire that caused the closure of a hospital's Accident and Emergency department.
Patients and staff had to be evacuated from Lincoln County Hospital during the blaze on 29 March 2022, which caused damage estimated at £180,000.
John Gillion Watson, 56, pleaded guilty to a charge of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered at Lincoln Crown Court.
He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 20 March.
Watson, of Vicarage Court, Sleaford, had previously pleaded not guilty to a more serious charge of arson with intent to endanger life.
Luke Chisnell, prosecuting, said Watson's plea was acceptable and the Crown Prosecution Service would not seek a trial on the other charge.
Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight said: "I am concerned about dangerousness for obvious reasons."
She told Watson: "You have pleaded guilty to what is a very serious offence. Whoever sentences you needs to know a lot more about you."
No-one was hurt during the incident, but ambulances had to be diverted and the department was closed for nearly two days.
