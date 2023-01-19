Lilia Valutyte stabbing: Murder trial may need to be delayed, court told

Lilia ValutyteLincolnshire Police
Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane on 28 July and died later in hospital

The trial of a man charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl may need to be delayed, a court has heard.

Deividas Skebas, 23, is accused of stabbing Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 28 July last year.

He had been due to stand trial at Lincoln Crown Court on 28 February, however prosecutors have said more time may be needed to prepare the case.

Judge Simon Hirst said another hearing would be held on 22 February but did not vacate the current trial date.

Mr Skebas of Thorold Street, Boston was not present at the hearing.

