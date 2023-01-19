Lilia Valutyte stabbing: Murder trial may need to be delayed, court told
- Published
The trial of a man charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl may need to be delayed, a court has heard.
Deividas Skebas, 23, is accused of stabbing Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 28 July last year.
He had been due to stand trial at Lincoln Crown Court on 28 February, however prosecutors have said more time may be needed to prepare the case.
Judge Simon Hirst said another hearing would be held on 22 February but did not vacate the current trial date.
Mr Skebas of Thorold Street, Boston was not present at the hearing.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.