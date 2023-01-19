Roadworks will cause 45-mile HGV night diversion on A52 near Boston
- Published
A month-long roadworks project on a key Lincolnshire route will start in early March, causing a 45-mile (72km) overnight diversion for some drivers.
A half-mile section of the A52 in Boston will be rebuilt and will close from 19:00-06:00 GMT on weekdays.
The section runs from the Premier Inn at Wainfleet Road to Wythes Lane in Boston, the county council said.
It said the diversion allowed HGVs to use the route safely, with country lane options unsuitable for large vehicles.
Responding to online criticism about the length of the marked diversion, the authority said those with smaller vehicles "and/or more local knowledge can use your own route".
Councillor Richard Davies, Lincolnshire County Council's executive member for highways, said: "This stretch of the A52 in Boston has been slowly deteriorating, so we're taking the opportunity to fully rebuild it to improve safety and usability of the road.
"Anytime we carry works like these out, some disruption is inevitable - but we'll be doing everything we can to keep this to an absolute minimum."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.