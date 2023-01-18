Eve & Ranshaw: Louth department store to shut after 240 years
- Published
One of the UK's oldest family-run department stores has announced it is to close after more than 240 years of trading.
Eve & Ranshaw, in Louth, said the shop would close on 4 March, while its online store would close on 30 January.
In a statement, the owners said recent "challenging times", including the pandemic and cost of living crisis, meant "the store is no longer viable".
Eve & Ranshaw has been trading in the Lincolnshire town since 1781.
The statement said: "It is with a heavy heart that we close after 240 years of service in Louth.
"In recent years we have faced some challenging times, with changes in customer shopping habits, lockdown closures, rising business costs and the current cost of living crisis.
"Regrettably, it had now reached a point where the department store is no longer viable."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.