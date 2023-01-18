Lincolnshire Police appeal after drugs offender absconds from prison
Police are trying to locate a man who failed to return to an open prison in Lincolnshire.
Paul Clohessy, 36, is serving a six-year sentence for drug offences at HMP North Sea Camp at Freiston, Boston.
He has been missing since 16 January and police believe he could be in the Merseyside area, possibly Birkenhead.
Lincolnshire Police have asked anyone with information to contact them. Clohessy is white and 5ft 11in tall, with blue eyes and blonde hair.
He has a tattoo on both his arms and a scar under the tattoo on his right arm.
He is the latest offender to abscond from the open prison.
In November, convicted sex offender Paul Marshall, 53, went missing from the jail and remains at large.
