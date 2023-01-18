Volunteers on the right track at Lincolnshire stately home
- Published
Volunteers with a one track mind are being searched for by a stately home in Lincolnshire.
Drivers for the miniature train at the Grade I listed Belton House near Grantham were being sought, the National Trust said.
Charlotte Beaver from the charity said a recruitment drive for Belton and Gunby Hall near Spilsby was offering "really exciting roles".
She said helpers from varied backgrounds were needed.
Ms Beaver,the Trust's Senior Volunteering and Community Officer, said there was "no such thing as a typical volunteer".
"As a charity we rely on them to help us look after Belton and we appreciate any time and support they can give us," she said.
"We've got some really exciting roles for 2023, such as Mansion Engagement, Collections and Conservation, and Train Drivers - there's something for everyone and full training and support is given," she added.
Belton House was built for Sir John Brownlow in the 1680s and sits within a 1300-acre deer park. It also houses the largest National Trust outdoor adventure playground.
Meanwhile, Gunby Hall at the foot of the Lincolnshire Wolds, was built in 1700 for the Massingberd family, who lived there for more than 250 years.
Open days for budding miniature train drivers at Belton House begin on 18 January and continue throughout January and February, according to the National Trust.
A drop-in session for potential Gunby Hall volunteers would take place in March, a spokesperson said.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.