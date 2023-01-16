Spalding: Car dealership employee wins £38k over unfair dismissal
A car dealership probably fabricated documents used to fire an employee for gross misconduct, an employment tribunal has found.
Andrew Tunnicliff, 38, was dismissed by text message from Baytree Car Sales, High Road, Spalding, in March 2022.
An employment tribunal in Lincoln awarded Mr Tunnicliff £38,000 after ruling he had been unfairly dismissed.
The company said it "disputes" it fabricated paperwork and said it was considering an appeal.
The tribunal, held in Lincoln, was told Mr Tunnicliff had worked for the firm since he was a teenager and he eventually became a manager.
It was claimed he had been sacked for gross misconduct following an investigation by the firm.
However, Mr Tunnicliff said he had never taken part in a single meeting or discussion about the allegation.
Employment Judge Richard Hutchinson said it was his view that notes and letters regarding the firm's investigation had been made up.
The judge's report contained the phrase "I am satisfied that document was created for the purposes of this Tribunal" several times, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Hand keys in'
It was also claimed that Mr Tunnicliff had signed cheques on behalf of the firm's former owner, who had died.
However, the tribunal was told this had not previously been an issue.
The judge said he believed Mr Tunnicliff's dismissal was triggered by an argument in March between him and one of the owners.
That night, the owner texted him: "Hand keys in tomoz, u no longer work for us or my family."
Mr Tunnicliff said he did not receive any pay for February or March 2022, a letter of dismissal, or a P45.
The judge awarded Mr Tunnicliff unpaid wages of £3,894, 12 weeks' notice pay of £7,123, and other compensation of £27,262.
A representative for the company said: "Baytree Car Sales disputes that Mr Tunnicliff was wrongly dismissed or that paperwork was forged for the tribunal.
"One of the directors was unable to attend the tribunal due to other commitments, and he could have provided explanations which would have proved this."
