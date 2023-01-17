David Remfry: Lincoln exhibition 'a homecoming of sorts'
Works by the contemporary painter David Remfry are due to go on display at a free exhibition in Lincoln.
'David Remfry: A Moment Captured' will bring together watercolour works by the West Sussex-born artist at the Usher Gallery on Danes Terrace.
Remfry, now in his 80s, studied at Hull College of Art from 1959 to 1964 and went on to paint portraits of famous faces including actor Alan Cumming and fashion designer Stella McCartney.
It runs from 28 January until 1 May.
The painter is known for his large watercolours, often of people dancing, along with his landscape paintings of New York.
The gallery said Remfry "met and mixed with many fascinating characters and famous stars" during his 20 years living in the Chelsea Hotel in New York.
It called the new show a "celebration of scale, colour and movement".
The artist was made an MBE in 2001 and was elected a member of the Royal Academy of Arts five years later.
Jenny Gleadell, from the Usher Gallery, described the exhibition as a "homecoming of sorts".
"While Remfry has spent most of his career in London and New York, he made his first surreptitious sketches of dancers in the Locarno night club in Hull while he was at art school there," she said.
"He was then invited to receive an Honorary Doctorate of Arts from our city's very own University of Lincoln."
She added: "Where better to display this celebrated artist's work than close by to where his creative journey began."
