Red Arrows: New commanding officer takes charge of display team
- Published
The Red Arrows' new commanding officer has said it is an honour to lead "such a hard-working and talented team".
Wing Cdr Adam Collins has taken over from Wing Cdr David Montenegro, who was suspended in November as part of an investigation into his conduct.
The former Tornado pilot will command 140 RAF and civilian personnel at Lincolnshire's RAF Waddington.
The RAF said Wing Cdr Montenegro had completed a 30-month posting and the handover had been "long planned".
Wing Cdr Collins, who has previously served on the front line, said his interest in aviation was sparked when he watched jets flying from RAF Valley near his grandparents' house in Anglesey as a child.
He learned to fly with the Air Cadets at the age of 17 and graduated from initial officer training in 2000.
"We are all proud to represent the Royal Air Force and the United Kingdom and will continue to endeavour to inspire our audiences both at home and overseas," he said.
An RAF representative said Wing Cdr Montenegro completed his posting on Thursday.
The outgoing commanding officer said the aerobatic team had faced "unprecedented challenges" over the past few years, but had "never lost its focus to safely deliver displays and events".
"I am extremely proud of their resilience, determination and professionalism," he said.
The Red Arrows have begun preparations for the 2023 display season, which is expected to begin in May.
