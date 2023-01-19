Lincolnshire to benefit from £63m of levelling up funding
A number of projects in Lincolnshire will get a share of nearly £63m of levelling up funding, the government has announced.
A scheme to build two bridges over the railway line in Lincoln has been awarded £20m, with a similar amount being allocated for new leisure facilities in Spalding.
Elsewhere, £14.8m has been allocated for a regeneration project in Boston.
At-risk sites, including Alford windmill, will also benefit.
In Lincoln, the money will be used by the Labour-led authority to create a road bridge and adjacent foot bridge across the railway line to ease traffic congestion.
Plans for the Western Growth Corridor (WGC) scheme, which include 3,200 homes, a local centre and business park were approved in January 2022.
But concerns were raised about traffic on Skellingthorpe Road which, due to the train level crossing, faces congestion issues daily.
Council leader Ric Metcalfe said it was "fantastic news for the city".
"The Western Growth Corridor is one of the most important developments in the city's long history and these works will have a significant impact on traffic issues in this area of Lincoln," he said.
Boston's Rosegarth Square masterplan aims to revitalise the area between the River Witham and the bus station, with new green spaces to boost residents' health and wellbeing.
Councillor Nigel Welton, deputy leader and portfolio holder for economic growth at Boston Borough Council, said: "This is an ambitious scheme which we hope to bring real change for Boston for future generations.
"We want to continually improve the town and help to raise aspirations and this investment will play a key role in that."
Three historic sites are also set to benefit from a fund of £8m.
Alford Manor House, a Grade II listed building, will be brought back to life as part of a community visitor complex and Alford's only remaining windmill will be brought back into commercial use.
Spilsby Sessions House is also to be brought back into use as a theatre and community-owned space.
Councillor Adam Grist, portfolio holder for market towns and rural economy at East Lindsey District Council, said: "These projects are vitally important for supporting the tourism offer in the Lincolnshire Wolds and wider East Lindsey."
South Holland District Council has secured £20m to help transform health and wellbeing in the district.
Plans include new swimming pool facilities, a 3G floodlit football pitch, a changing pavilion and a multi-use games area.
Councillor Nick Worth, deputy leader and portfolio holder for people, places, economy, said: "The success of this bid is a momentous moment for the whole of South Holland.
"[It] will be truly transformational for helping to improve the lives of our residents," he added.
A total of 111 areas across the UK have been awarded money from the second round of the government's Levelling Up Fund.
Labour have said the money did not make up for past cuts made by Conservative governments.
