Lincoln teacher arrested at school for failing to provide specimen
- Published
A teacher has been charged with failing to provide a specimen after being arrested at the Lincoln secondary school where she works.
The woman was detained by officers at the Priory Academy LSST.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said the woman was arrested and charged after they were called at 09:39 GMT on Wednesday.
The woman has been bailed and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court at a later date, the force added.
The school has been contacted for comment.
