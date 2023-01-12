South Kesteven bin lorry goes pink to spread breast cancer message
A council bin lorry is sporting a new, bright pink look in support of an employee diagnosed with breast cancer.
The South Kesteven District Council vehicle features a message to people to check their breasts, in partnership with charity Breast Cancer Now.
The advert includes signs that men and women checking their chests should look out for.
Council worker Rachael Bradley said, as a breast cancer survivor, she hoped it would "make a real difference".
The lorry, which weighs 26 tonnes when fully laden, underlines health messages including the national Wear It Pink Day, the council said.
Ms Bradley, who set up support group Breast Friends Grantham for people with cancer, said she was "over the moon" with the gesture.
She was diagnosed with the condition in 2020 and is now in remission.
"I know first-hand what it's like to suffer this dreadful disease, and I have lost friends and family to it," she said.
"The more we can do to raise awareness of what to look for, the better our chances of helping others."
The council said the new vehicle was painted and branded at no extra cost to them.
