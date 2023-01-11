Spelling blunder spotted on Isaac Newton memorial bench
A new bench unveiled close to Sir Isaac Newton's birthplace has been engraved with an incorrect spelling of the world famous scientist's name.
The bench - commissioned by Colsterworth and District Parish Council - is sited close to Woolsthorpe Manor in Lincolnshire.
The company which produced the bench said the error was due to be corrected.
"We're not all programmed by computers, these mistakes do happen," a spokesperson said.
The parish council has been approached for a comment.
The blunder was spotted by eagle-eyed viewers on social media. One comment read: "Always check the spelling before you start cutting metal."
However, many others praised the intricate design, which also includes a nod to the story of the falling apple in the garden of Woolsthorpe Manor, which prompted Newton to think about gravity.
Newton, who is buried in Westminster Abbey, is credited with laying the foundations for our scientific age, with his laws of motion and theory of gravity underpinning much of modern physics and engineering.
