Five arrested after hare coursing reported 'all over county' - police
Five men have been arrested after hare coursing incidents were reported "all over" Lincolnshire on Saturday.
Lincolnshire Police said 13 reports were received, with the arrested men held in the New York and Bunker's Hill area in the east of the county.
Officers seized a white greyhound along with Ford Focus and Subaru Forester cars during the operation.
Police also found a thermal imager, binoculars and phones hidden in undergrowth near one of the cars.
Posting online, the Lincolnshire Police Rural Crime Action Team said: "They took us on a bit of a tour of Lincolnshire.
"However we soon caught up with them forcing them to eventually give up after the farmer's fields they were driving over eventually came to an end."
In late December, Lincolnshire Police said new legislation to tackle hare coursing was helping to "significantly reduce" the number of offences in the county.
Under the measures, trespass, or being equipped to trespass, with the intention of using a dog to search for a hare is now a criminal offence.
What is hare coursing?
- Coursers will walk along a field to frighten the hare into the open
- The dog catches the hare and kills it by "ragging" it - shaking the animal in its teeth
- The dogs - usually greyhounds, lurchers or salukis - are on a slip lead, threaded so it can be easily released
- The dead hare is usually left in the field or thrown in a ditch
- Since 2005, hare coursing has been illegal throughout the UK. The Hunting Act 2004 makes it an offence to hunt wild mammals with dogs
Source: Lincolnshire Police
