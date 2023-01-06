Lincolnshire Police: 200 arrests in Christmas drink and drug driving purge
- Published
More than 200 people were arrested across Lincolnshire as part of a crackdown on drink and drug driving over the Christmas period.
Lincolnshire Police said in total 211 arrests were made, up from 167 the previous year.
Insp Jason Baxter said the operation came after 48 people were killed on the county's roads in 2022.
He said the arrests showed the force still had work to do educating drivers about the dangers of drink and drugs.
"We have made more arrests than last year, but I would be happy if we made no arrests as it would mean that the message is getting through to people that driving under the influence is not acceptable in our county," he said.
"We still have work to do in educating the public that as well as being a criminal offence, driving under the influence is a selfish act which endangers the lives of other road users."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.