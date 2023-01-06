Lincolnshire hospitals get midwifery boost with most ever new recruits
A hospitals trust in Lincolnshire says it has welcomed its biggest ever group of newly-qualified midwives.
A total of 11 new midwives have been recruited by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), it said.
Eight will join the team at Lincoln County Hospital, with the remainder joining Pilgrim Hospital in Boston.
Katie Mitchell, clinical preceptor support midwife at Boston Pilgrim, said it had been "a pleasure" to welcome the new midwives to the team.
"We are proud to support our midwives to deliver high quality care, enhance their job satisfaction and increase the retention of midwives within the trust," she added.
Molly East, one of the 11 newly-qualified midwives at Pilgrim Hospital said: "I have always had a pull towards midwifery.
"Being able to advocate for women and being a part of a new family beginning is an absolute honour."
The new recruits were among the first to graduate from the University of Lincoln's new BSc (Hons) midwifery degree.
As part of their studies, the student midwives completed placements with ULHT.
Pippa Webb, midwifery programme lead at the University of Lincoln, congratulated the newly-qualified midwives and praised their resilience during the Covid pandemic.
"We wish them well for their future careers and we look forward to supporting many more future cohorts of midwifery students at the University of Lincoln," she said.
Last year, the Royal College of Midwives warned falling midwife numbers risked the health of staff, mothers and babies.
