Lincoln junior doctor tells of 'heartbreak' over patient care
- Published
A junior doctor at a hospital which has declared a third critical incident says it's "heartbreaking" being unable to give patients the care they deserve.
Becky Bates said pressures faced at Lincoln County meant staff could not give the level of care they wanted.
She said: "I had someone the other day thank me for explaining what was happening to them... it shouldn't be something I'm being thanked for."
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust said it was seeing exceptional demand.
Dr Bates said: "The additional things of taking that time to have a full conversation and make sure people are fully informed as to what's going on have to come second to doing the immediate interventions."
She added: "I shouldn't have patients thanking me for explaining what's happening to their bodies in a healthcare system that's supposed to work for them.
"It's heartbreaking. You come home and question whether you should have spent that extra 10 minutes, but if you spend that extra 10 minutes with all the 28 patients on your ward that's hours that are gone."
The junior paediatrician said it was a "draining" experience working in the hospital but because of "years of under-funding of the NHS" nothing would change in the immediate future.
Her comments come after the trust, which runs sites in Lincoln, Grantham, Boston and Louth, declared a critical incident on Tuesday - the third in a matter of weeks.
Its chief executive Andrew Morgan said that demand at the trust, coupled with other factors including patient discharge, had created "significant pressures".
Dr Bates, who is a member of the British Medical Association Council, said staff at the hospital were having to go to the "lowest level of safe service provision".
She said the pressures were so bad that she would be worried about her family if they needed medical care.
"I genuinely couldn't tell you whether an ambulance would get to my grandparents in time if one of them fell again.
"It's not right. It's real lives that are being affected."
The Department for Health and Social Care said it recognised the pressures faced by the NHS and was "working tirelessly to ensure people get the care they need".
It said the NHS had been backed up by £14.1bn of additional funding for health and social care over the next two years and there were "record numbers of nurses and doctors" working in the service.
