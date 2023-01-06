Boston: Refugee prepares for Ukrainian Christmas
- Published
A refugee who fled the war in Ukraine is preparing to celebrate her first Ukrainian Christmas in the UK.
Tatiana, who came to Boston in April with her daughter Veronika, 7, said despite leaving Ukraine she planned to enjoy the traditional celebrations.
In the eastern Orthodox Church, Christmas Day is marked on 7 January, though Tatiana said she had also celebrated on 25 December.
She said the festivities were marked in very similar ways.
"In Ukraine we usually have a big meal on Christmas Eve, 6 January, and there should be 12 dishes and also on Christmas Eve we visit our godparents."
She said she planned to mark Christmas Day with her daughter and parents and enjoy a meal together.
Tatiana said despite the different calendar they had already enjoyed a British Christmas on 25 December with the family who are hosting her parents, who came to the UK in September.
"Everyone was very kind and friendly, everyone was so happy."
Her daughter Veronika also enjoyed her first British Christmas.
"My favourite food for Christmas was roast potatoes and lots of different vegetables," she said.
"My first Christmas Day in the UK was amazing, it was very exciting and lovely.
"Under my Christmas tree I found 15 presents."
Although Tatiana and her daughter Veronika moved into a rented home in September she continues to visit the family that initially hosted them, when she came to the UK.
She said it had been a "hard, strange and unusual" year.
"I didn't plan to move anywhere, to other country, to other city, we had a good life in Ukraine with all my family."
Tatiana was also concerned about her lack of English.
"I learnt English at school and university, but after that I didn't speak English at all for 10 years."
She said she had managed to find a good job and was working to improve her English.
"I try to improve my English level every day."
Her daughter Veronika has recently won an award at her school for her English.
"Now she can talk better than me," Tatiana said.
She said she was extremely grateful for the support her family and other Ukrainians had been given in Britain and hoped 2023 would bring peace.
