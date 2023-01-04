Darren Kirk stabbing: Man pleads guilty to Spalding murder
A man has pleaded guilty to murdering another man in a knife attack in Lincolnshire.
Darren Kirk, 52, died from a stab wound to the chest following an incident at a property in Cygnet Court, Spalding, on 20 December 2021.
Wayne Rule, 46, of Cygnet Court, admitted a charge of murder during a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court.
He also admitted the attempted murder of Mark Stone, who was injured at a property in Bowditch Road the same day.
Rule, who is due to be sentenced on 16 January, had previously denied the charges and had been due to stand trial later this month.
