Three Lincolnshire football fans charged after reports of fighting
- Published
Three men from Lincolnshire have been charged following reports of fighting at a non-league football match.
It happened during the second half of Sunday's National League North match between King's Lynn Town and rivals Boston United.
Police said the men, aged 30, 31 and 32, had been charged with threatening behaviour under the Public Order Act.
The men have been bailed and are due before magistrates in King's Lynn on 23 February.
An 18-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been given a conditional caution for being drunk and disorderly, Norfolk Police said.
