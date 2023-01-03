Ancaster: Pothole protest sees roads daubed in graffiti
Expletive-laden graffiti has been daubed on a village road in protest at the number of potholes.
The spray-painted messages, some of which included offensive terms, appeared on Ermine Street in Ancaster over the weekend.
The messages, which have since been removed, appeared to be a call for action from a disgruntled resident.
Lincolnshire County Council criticised the stunt and said permanent repairs were due to be carried out in March.
However, some local residents have welcomed the actions of the mystery street artist in highlighting the issue.
"Personally, I think it is quite funny," one told BBC Look North.
"I know some people are offended by the language, but if it gets attention I think that is probably a good thing in the end."
Other local residents described how their houses regularly shook due to lorries hitting the potholes.
One described the road's state of disrepair as "terrible".
Responding, Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: "The damage to the road surface has become worse over the recent very cold snap, with some temporary repair works being lifted out of the holes as traffic drove over them.
"We have a crew going to site as soon as possible to make further temporary repairs to the parts worst affected.
"These works were measured up and ordered before the graffiti happened and when our officers went on site to do this, they were met with verbal abuse - which is something we will absolutely not tolerate."
The clean-up operation to remove the graffiti had also diverted "vital funds" needed for repairs, Mr Davies added.
