Spalding: Appeal for witnesses after woman hit by bus
- Published
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a woman was left with serious injuries when she was hit by a bus in a Lincolnshire town.
The collision happened on Winfrey Avenue in Spalding at about 18:00 GMT on Thursday 22 December.
The 69-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening, Lincolnshire Police said.
The road was closed until 02:00 GMT on Friday following the collision.
Officers asked anyone who saw the collision, or who had dashcam footage from around the time of the incident, to contact them.
