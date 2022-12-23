Skegness: PCs face misconduct hearing after fatal crash
Two Lincolnshire Police officers face a misconduct hearing following the death of a man whose car crashed into a tree.
The officers, named only as PC Brereton and PC Chambers, were alleged to have carried out a pursuit involving the man in Skegness in March, according to the Lincolnshire force.
Both officers were based at Skegness Police Station, a spokesperson said.
A misconduct hearing into the incident was due to take place at the force's headquarters on 3 January, they added.
Lincolnshire Police said it was alleged that PC Brereton, who was driving a marked police car, had given chase after the driver of a red VW Scirocco had failed to stop when requested to on 4 March.
While PC Brereton was not authorised to pursue vehicles, it was alleged that he did so, a force spokesperson said.
PC Chambers was in the front passenger seat of the police car, they added.
The Scirocco subsequently left the road and collided with a tree, with the driver, the vehicle's only occupant, pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, the spokesperson said.
Lincolnshire Police said PC Brereton was alleged to have breached the force's standards of professional behaviour relating to orders and instructions, duties and responsibilities, discreditable conduct and honesty and integrity.
PC Chambers was alleged to have breached the force's standards of professional behaviour relating to challenging and reporting improper conduct, discreditable conduct and honesty and integrity, the force spokesperson added.
