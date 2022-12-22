Lincolnshire: Hospital trust stands down 'critical incident'
- Published
A "critical incident" which was declared at hospitals in Lincolnshire earlier this week due to pressure on services has been stood down.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), which runs sites in Lincoln, Grantham, Boston and Louth, put the measure in place on Tuesday.
Some routine operations had been cancelled as a result.
ULHT chief executive Andrew Morgan said the trust's hospitals had been "holding up well" despite the pressures.
The trust announced the "critical incident" at Lincoln County Hospital, Grantham and District Hospital, Pilgrim Hospital in Boston and County Hospital in Louth ahead of strikes by ambulance staff on Wednesday.
However, following a review on Thursday, a spokesperson for the trust said: "We have just stood down from our critical incident."
Earlier, Mr Morgan said he had been "reasonably confident" the trust would be able to end the measures, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Meanwhile, he added the trust was aiming to get as many patients home for Christmas as possible.
