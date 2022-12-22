A1 drink-drive suspect dies following crash arrest
A lorry driver arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a motorway crash died after becoming ill in police custody, a force has said.
The 51-year-old man was detained after his HGV left the south-bound carriageway of the A1 in Colsterworth at about 16:00 GMT on Wednesday.
He became unwell at Grantham police station and died later in hospital, Lincolnshire Police said.
The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
A spokesperson for the force said the referral was "as per normal in these circumstances".
Officers said the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.
The A1 was closed for a number of hours to allow for the scene to be examined and has since reopened.
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward and anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to get in touch.
