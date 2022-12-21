Boston Council offers free parking to support businesses
Shoppers in a Lincolnshire market town are being offered free parking in the run-up to Christmas.
Parking charges have been suspended at 15 council-run locations in Boston in a bid to encourage more people into the town centre.
Officials said they hoped the offer would provide a boost for local businesses.
The free period, which coincides with market days, runs from Wednesday 21 December to Saturday 24 December.
Boston Borough Council leader Paul Skinner said: "As a thank you to residents and businesses in Boston, in what has been a challenging year for many, we are delighted to make parking at our council-owned car parks free in the run up to Christmas."
He said it was important for people to support the local economy, adding "you can find everything you need in Boston".
Which car parks are free to use:
- Bargate Green
- Custom House Quay
- Cattle Market
- Botolph Street
- Doughty Quay
- West End
- St George's Road
- Artillery Row
- Maud Street
- Buoy Yard
- Victoria Place
- Staniland
- George Street
- Spayne Road
- Tunnard Street
On-street parking charges will remain at Pump Square, Market Place, South Square, Station Approach and Wide Bargate.
