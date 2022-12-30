Haxey Hood returns after Covid break
- Published
An ancient rugby-style game in which hundreds of rival villagers face off in a mass scrum is to return after a two-year break during the pandemic.
The annual Haxey Hood game, which dates back to the 14th Century, takes place between the North Lincolnshire villages of Haxey and Westwoodside.
It involves large crowds of people pushing a leather tube - known as the Hood - each year on 6 January.
The 2020 and 2021 events were both cancelled due to Covid restrictions.
Traditionally the game, which can run for hours and attracts hundreds of spectators and participants, involves pushing the 3ft (1m) Hood to one of the four pubs in the two villages.
Haxey Hood enthusiast Luke Coggon said for many people the game was a bigger deal than Christmas or New Year's Eve.
Mr Coggon, who has grown up with the game and joins in every year, said the last known time the game was cancelled before the pandemic was in 1915.
He said he expected its return to be celebrated by a large number of participants and spectators.
"It's like with all traditions - it's a very big day for the local community," he added.
What is Haxey Hood?
- The tradition is said to have started when Lady de Mowbray was out riding between Westwoodside and Haxey - between Gainsborough, Scunthorpe and Doncaster - when her silk riding hood was blown away by the wind
- She is said to have been so amused to see local farm workers chasing it, she rewarded them land - on condition the chase be re-enacted every year
- The story says the worker who caught the hood was too shy to approach her and handed it to a fellow worker to return
- It is said Lady de Mowbray thanked the man who returned the hood and said he had acted like a lord. The worker who caught it was labelled a fool
- The contest is held annually on the Twelfth Day of Christmas except when 6 January falls on a Sunday.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.