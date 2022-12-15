Former Grimsby priest guilty of sexually assaulting boys
A former priest has been found guilty of sexually assaulting six boys between 1978 and 1999.
Terence Atkinson, 70, was convicted of nine counts of indecent assault after a trial at Lincoln Crown Court. He was cleared of one count.
During his trial jurors heard Atkinson volunteered at youth and church groups, including the Shalom Youth Centre, and was later ordained as a minister.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on 23 December.
The court heard Atkinson's victims were aged between 10 and 16 at the time of the assaults.
Prosecutor David Webster told the court Atkinson would invite boys back to his home and use strategies such as lifting them up to read his electric meter and measuring them up for football kits to touch them inappropriately.
"He betrayed the trust of these young boys and abused them," the barrister said.
The allegations first came to light in the 1980s and 1990s but when first investigated Atkinson denied the allegations.
He was questioned again in 2019 and later charged, which resulted in more victims coming forward after the case was publicised.
One of the victims has died since the offending but Atkinson was still found guilty of abusing him.
After the jury returned the verdicts, Judge Simon Hirst told Atkinson: "You know a prison sentence awaits you, and you will begin it today."
Atkinson, of Tetney Road, Humberston, was initially charged with 13 counts of indecent assault but three were dropped during the course of the trial.
