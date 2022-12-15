Lincoln: Police called to children playing on frozen lake
- Published
Police have been called to reports of children playing on the ice on a frozen lake in Lincoln.
Officers were sent to Hartsholme Country Park on Wednesday afternoon.
Lincolnshire Police later posted an image of the pond on social media, saying: "This may look like a picturesque frozen lake, but the ice is thin and unstable."
A force spokesperson said: "After the upsetting news in Solihull, we cannot overstate how dangerous this is."
"Falling into freezing water through ice can be fatal in minutes," they added.
"Please make sure you educate your children about the dangers of ice and cold water."
Following the incident in Lincoln, Dan Moss from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said people should stay away from frozen lakes and ponds.
"Even if they look strong enough to take your weight, they might not be," he said.
"Never enter the water if you see someone struggling, as you are likely to get into trouble as well. This also applies to dogs or other animals who may have fallen into water.
"Call the emergency services and remain calm and give as much information as you can to the call handler."
Mr Moss went on to ask parents "to always know where your children are playing and remind them about the dangers of frozen lakes and ponds."
Four boys, aged 6, 8, 10 and 11, died after falling into an icy lake in Solihull in the West Midlands on Sunday.
