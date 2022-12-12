Lincoln: Driver jailed for 32 months over high-speed car meet crash
- Published
A driver who seriously injured four people when he crashed into another vehicle and spectators at an unofficial car meet has been jailed.
Robert Haines, 33, was driving at high speed when he crashed into a Citroen emerging correctly from a junction on Lincoln's Whisby Way in August 2021.
Lincoln Crown Court heard the driver of the Citroen was thrown into the air and suffered multiple fractures.
Haines, who was jailed for 32 months, then crashed into three spectators.
Leanne Summers, prosecuting, told the court the driver of the car struck by Haines had been advised it was safe to pull out by someone who was trying to marshal the traffic.
Despite this, the driver wanted to check for himself and had emerged slowly from Whisby Way onto Whisby Road.
His car was then struck by Haines who had been travelling at 78mph (125km/h) in the moments before the crash, the court was told.
It heard that Haines told an ambulance worker he had been travelling at speeds of up to 90mph (144km/h).
'Palpably dangerous'
In a victim impact statement, one spectator described how he had spent two-and-a-half weeks in an induced coma and suffered a brain injury and multiple fractures.
Another said her injuries had left her unable to work or play on the floor with her young child.
A third spectator hit by Haines' vehicle had five months of surgery and rehabilitation for his injuries, the court was told.
Passing sentence, Judge Sjolin Knight told Haines his driving was "palpably dangerous."
Haines, of Reedbush Avenue, Cherry Willingham, had previously pleaded guilty to four charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
In addition to his jail term, he was disqualified from driving for 76 months and must pass an extended retest.
A second defendant, who had been travelling behind Haines in a Toyota Celica, received nine points on his licence and a £500 fine.
Bailey Davis, of Chestnut Street, Ruskington, had denied a charge of dangerous driving but admitted careless driving.
Following the hearing, Insp James Kirk, of Lincolnshire Police, said: "This was a catastrophic collision that was entirely preventable."
