Domestic abuse alert scheme extended to Lincolnshire nurseries
A scheme enabling police to tell school staff if a pupil has been affected by domestic violence has been extended to Lincolnshire nurseries and pre-schools.
Operation Encompass allows officers to warn safeguarding staff in educational settings if any children may have been impacted by a recent incident of violence at home.
It means those children are then given specialist support, police said.
Lincolnshire Police said the scheme has widened to also include childminders.
Operation Encompass, which has been in operation in police forces in England and Wales for a number of years, already covers all schools in the county.
The scheme includes sending a notification to health visitors if the child is four years or under, officers said.
Insp James Hoyes, who leads the project for Lincolnshire, said: "Having operated successfully in schools, we are very pleased to be extending this scheme to younger age groups.
"It means all children in school and early years settings will be better understood, better supported and better protected from harm following a domestic abuse-related police visit to their home."
