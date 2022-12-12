Lincolnshire PCC cleared over chief constable recruitment
- Published
A police and crime commissioner (PCC) will not face criminal charges over the appointment of a chief constable.
Lincolnshire PCC Marc Jones put forward Paul Gibson as his preferred candidate in September 2020, but later withdrew his nomination.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigated after referrals from Lincolnshire's Police and Crime Panel (PCP).
The IOPC said it did not find evidence of any criminal offence.
Mr Jones, who denied any wrongdoing, was investigated by the police watchdog over allegations of misconduct in public office and the accuracy of statements made by the PCC.
IOPC Regional Director David Ford said its investigation stated in November 2021 and concluded in October.
"Having carefully reviewed the evidence gathered during our investigation, in my view it does not indicate that a criminal offence may have been committed," he said.
"I therefore concluded that it is not appropriate for the matter to be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions, to determine whether or not any charges should be brought.
"We are now preparing to publish our investigation report and to that end representations have been sought from the PCP. Representations will also be sought from other parties involved in this case."
The allegations do not relate to the recruitment of the current chief constable Chris Haward, who took over in December 2020, the IOPC previously said.
Mr Jones was re-elected as Lincolnshire PCC in May 2021.
The BBC has contacted the PCC's office for a response.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.